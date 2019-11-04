A cold front will push through the state today, followed by another cold front Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecas
t
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 47 degrees, and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.
Sunset: 5:05 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.