Low pressure is expected this weekend, with a cold front likely coming through the area Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Light northwest wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. High near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Extended ForecastMonday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.

Sunset: 6:19 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags