Low pressure is expected this weekend, with a cold front likely coming through the area Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday: Rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. High near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 6:19 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.