A cold frontal passage will produce scattered showers throughout the region on Wednesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. North wind around 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Local Repor
t
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Sunset: 7:42 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)