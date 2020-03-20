Snow are still possible today as the temperatures slowly begin to warm after the weekend’s cold snap, with pleasant weather expected for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow in the morning, gradually turning to rain through the afternoon. High near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain early, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
Moon: Waning Crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.