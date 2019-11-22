Low pressure is expected to turn this morning’s fair skies stormy by late afternoons, leading into a dreary Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 miles-per-hour, becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.