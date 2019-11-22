Low pressure is expected to turn this morning’s fair skies stormy by late afternoons, leading into a dreary Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 miles-per-hour, becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

