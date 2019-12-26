A warm weekend is expected, with fair weather this afternoon at tomorrow and rain Sunday, followed by a mild beginning to the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Drizzle or light rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Sunday: Rain. High near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday night: Rain. Low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended ForecastMonday: A chance of rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.