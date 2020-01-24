A soaking rain will occur this morning, with the possibility of a glaze of freezing rain as well.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 8 a.m. High near 39 degrees. East wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers, gradually turning to a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Snow showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 5:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.