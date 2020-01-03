Low pressure from the Ohio River Valley will bring periods of light rain today and tomorrow, and the weather is expected to cool slightly.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain before 1 p.m., then showers after 1 p.m. High near 46 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before 9 p.m., gradually turning into snow showers through the night. Cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended ForecastTuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 43 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:58 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 62 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.