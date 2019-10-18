A warm, clear weekend is expected, with above-normal temperatures to start next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Monday night: Rain likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Occasional rain. High near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday night: Rain likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 6:27 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)