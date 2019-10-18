A warm, clear weekend is expected, with above-normal temperatures to start next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Calm wind

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Monday night: Rain likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Occasional rain. High near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday night: Rain likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.

Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

Tags