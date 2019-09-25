A weak cold front pushes across Pennsylvania today, bringing a chance of a few showers. Fair, dry weather will return by tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 7:04 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)