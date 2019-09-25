A weak cold front pushes across Pennsylvania today, bringing a chance of a few showers. Fair, dry weather will return by tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

Tags