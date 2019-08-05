Drier air will move out of the region as a weak front moves towards the north. Cooler and drier air will move in for the end of the week as a strong cold front moves into the area during the middle of the week.
Progressland OutlookToday: A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended forecast
Friday: A chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg areas: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; 12 p.m., 81 degrees; 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.
Sunset: 8:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 38 percent of the Moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)