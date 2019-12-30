Cold air and more snow showers will dominate the next few days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, mainly after 11 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 36 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 23 degrees. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then rain showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 35 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 4:55 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.