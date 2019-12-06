The weekend is expected to be dry and slightly cool, followed by a warm up for Monday and Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers. High near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of freezing rain between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of snow showers and freezing rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 79 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.