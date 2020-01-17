A storm system moves through the region today, bringing to the region the most substantial snowfall yet this winter.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow before noon, then snow and sleet between noon and 1 p.m., then snow after 1 p.m. High near 34 degrees. Southeast wind 10 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Tonight: Rain, snow showers, and freezing drizzle, then a chance of freezing drizzle, then a chance of snow showers and freezing drizzle. Low around 19 degrees. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended ForecastTuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 19 degrees; noon, 23 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 5:13 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 40 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.