Showers, and rain are likely today, followed by pleasant, albeit cool, weather for the weekend.
Progressland OutlookToday: Showers, mainly before 7 a.m. High near 52 degrees. West wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind around 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 7:19 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.