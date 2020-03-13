Today looks to be pleasant but cool, with temperatures expected to warm up for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 38 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning Crescent with 49 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.