A cold front will move in and will be slow to move beyond the PA southern border. This has the potential to keep the weather unsettled for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of light rain, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 7:28 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)