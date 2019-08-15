It will be humid and the temperatures will be about the normal for this time of year. For the late weekend and into the earlier part of next week, it is expected to be hot and humid.
Progressland OutlookToday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; 12 p.m., 75 degrees; 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunset: 8:11 a.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the Moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)