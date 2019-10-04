High pressure over the Great Lakes settles over the area today, before a slow-moving cold front pushes across the area early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Northeast wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49 degrees. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Rain. High near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 51 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 6:49 p.m.

Moon: First quarter at 12:47 p.m.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

