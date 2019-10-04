High pressure over the Great Lakes settles over the area today, before a slow-moving cold front pushes across the area early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Northeast wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49 degrees. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday: Rain. High near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 51 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
Sunset: 6:49 p.m.
Moon: First quarter at 12:47 p.m.
(U.S Naval Observatory)