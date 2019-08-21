A cold front will move through the area today. The humidity will drop and it will be much cooler for Friday into most of the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of light rain between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m.,67 degrees; 12 p.m., 74 degrees; 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the Moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)