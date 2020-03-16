Scattered showers today will be followed by a dry period tonight and tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely, mainly early in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Rain, mainly later in the evening. Low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain. High near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 45 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 7:23 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.