A chilly rain this morning will fade into warmer, drier weather tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, mainly before noon. High near 46 degrees. East wind around 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of rain later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain likely, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Rain, mainly late in the evening. Low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 7:32 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.