A weak cold front will travel across the area tonight and tomorrow.
Progressland OutlookToday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.
Sunset: 6:40 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)