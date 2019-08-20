Warm and humid weather will stay in the area today. Thunderstorms with strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain are possible into early Thursday.
Progressland OutlookToday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Extended forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local report
The temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; 12 p.m., 78 degrees; 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Sunset: 8:04 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 69 percent of the Moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)