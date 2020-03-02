Warm, wet weather is in the forecast for today, followed by drier, cooler weather for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers in the evening, mixing with snow in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Snow showers likely early in the morning, gradually turning to rain showers towards the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 47 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 6:08 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 57 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.