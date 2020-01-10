Unseasonably warm weather is expected to last through the weekend, with rain expected today followed by a sunny Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain before 1 p.m., then showers after 1 p.m. High near 56 degrees. South wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43 degrees. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., gradually turning to rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 5:05 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.