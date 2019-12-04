Flurries are expected for the next few days, followed by warmer, fairer weather for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow showers before 7 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 4:45 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 61 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.