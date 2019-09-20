After a nice weekend, a cold front will likely push across the area early next week, bringing showers and cooler temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west from around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog before 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.
Sunset: 7:13 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter at 10:41 p.m.
(U.S Naval Observatory)