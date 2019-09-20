After a nice weekend, a cold front will likely push across the area early next week, bringing showers and cooler temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west from around 5 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Patchy fog before 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter at 10:41 p.m.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

