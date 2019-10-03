High pressure to the north will bring much cooler weather to the area today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. North wind 10 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 36 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended ForecastMonday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 54 degrees, and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.
Sunset: 6:51 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 40 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)