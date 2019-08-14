Today, showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near average.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. East wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Extended forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local report
The temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; 12 p.m., 74 degrees; 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Surise: 6:23 a.m.
Sunset: 8:13 p.m.
Moon: Full moon
(U.S. Naval Observatory)