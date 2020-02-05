Rain will descend on the area today, followed by snow as the temperatures grow colder.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 43 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain before 5 a.m., then rain and snow. Low around 32 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Snow early in the morning, then snow showers likely through mid-afternoon. High near 34 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 5:37 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.