The week looks dry, but cold, with Thursday being the coldest day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. West wind around 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
Sunset: 5:52 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.