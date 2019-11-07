Brisk winds and lower-than-normal temperatures are expected today following yesterday’s cold front.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Snow likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Snow. Low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated

