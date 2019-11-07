Brisk winds and lower-than-normal temperatures are expected today following yesterday’s cold front.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Snow likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Snow. Low around 21 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
Sunset: 5:02 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 85 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated