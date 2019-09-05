High pressure will come from the southeast into the region late this week. Then a warm front is likely to push through Pennsylvania around Tuesday of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 69 degrees, and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 56 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)