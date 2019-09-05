High pressure will come from the southeast into the region late this week. Then a warm front is likely to push through Pennsylvania around Tuesday of next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Light northwest wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 69 degrees, and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 56 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated

(U.S Naval Observatory)

