Cool, dry air will be moving into the area today and into the weekend. Fog may be in the area from dawn to midmorning.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 miles-per-hour.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; 5 p.m., 74 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 8:21 p.m.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

