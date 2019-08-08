Cool, dry air will be moving into the area today and into the weekend. Fog may be in the area from dawn to midmorning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.
Sunset: 8:21 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)