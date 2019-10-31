Much colder air will arrive today and last through the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. High near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:44 a.m.
Sunset: 6:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 22 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.