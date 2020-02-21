Temperatures have returned to above normal, with quiet weather conditions today and tomorrow followed by precipitation, mainly rain, on Monday and Tuesday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 5:56 p.m.

Moon: New moon.

