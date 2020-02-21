Temperatures have returned to above normal, with quiet weather conditions today and tomorrow followed by precipitation, mainly rain, on Monday and Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 5:56 p.m.
Moon: New moon.