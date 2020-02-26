Cold air will surge in today, changing yesterday’s rain to snow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 24 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:02 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

