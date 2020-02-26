Cold air will surge in today, changing yesterday’s rain to snow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29 degrees. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 27 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 24 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
Sunset: 6:02 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.