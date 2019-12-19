An extended period of dry weather is expected to last until Christmas, gradually growing warmer and warmer.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 18 degrees. East wind around 5 miles-per-hour.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.

Sunset: 4:46 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

