An extended period of dry weather is expected to last until Christmas, gradually growing warmer and warmer.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 18 degrees. East wind around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. South wind around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 15 degrees; noon, 26 degrees, and 5 p.m., 26 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.