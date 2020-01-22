Mainly dry conditions will continue through tonight, likely followed by significant snow and rain over the weekend.
Progressland OutlookToday: Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Light southeast wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain and snow likely, gradually turning to snow. Low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Snow showers. High near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended ForecastSunday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 17 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 5:19 p.m.
Moon: New moon.