High pressure will remain over Pennsylvania into next week, bringing several days of fair weather and moderate temperatures.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 30 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 25 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags