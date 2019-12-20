High pressure will remain over Pennsylvania into next week, bringing several days of fair weather and moderate temperatures.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 30 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.
Sunset: 4:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 25 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.