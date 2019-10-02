The warm front from earlier this week will waggle northward a little today before a strong cold front brings a stark change for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers. High near 64 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 50 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.
Sunset: 6:53 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 30 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)