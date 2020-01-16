A brief period of quiet weather on Friday will be followed by a significant winter storm Saturday morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 27 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 18 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Snow showers early in the day, then freezing rain and sleet late in the afternoon. High near 34 degrees. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before midnight, then sleet, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 16 degrees; noon, 22 degrees, and 5 p.m., 25 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 5:12 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 51 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.