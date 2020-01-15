A cold front today will make for gusty winds, followed by high pressure Friday which will further chill the region.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow showers early in the morning, gradually turning to snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind around 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Snow before 3 p.m., then snow, freezing rain, and sleet. High near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Saturday night: Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet, which will eventually turn to rain, snow showers, and sleet, then snow showers. Low around 20 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:36 a.m.
Sunset: 5:11 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.