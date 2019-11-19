Weak high pressure will provide relatively calm, clear weather for the middle of the week before a cold front moves into the region Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Light northwest wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
Sunset: 4:51 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 43 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.