Humidity and moisture is moving back into the area and a strong cold front will move in throughout the week. Cooler air will be in the area for the end of the week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Low around 62 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; 12 p.m., 77 degrees; 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 8:23 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 48% of the Moon’s surface visible.