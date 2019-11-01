Much colder temperatures have arrived and will persist through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.

Extended ForecastTuesday: A chance of light rain after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers or light rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:46 a.m.

Sunset: 6:09 p.m.

Moon: Waxing Crescent with 31 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

