Much colder temperatures have arrived and will persist through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended ForecastTuesday: A chance of light rain after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers or light rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:46 a.m.
Sunset: 6:09 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Crescent with 31 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.