Fair weather is expected to end after today, followed by rain Sunday and Monday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of light rain before 1 p.m., then rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 48 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 43 degrees.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.

Extended ForecastTuesday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 38 degrees, and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.

Sunset: 4:53 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 5 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

