Fair weather is expected to end after today, followed by rain Sunday and Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of light rain before 1 p.m., then rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 48 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 43 degrees.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended ForecastTuesday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 38 degrees, and 5 p.m., 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:38 a.m.
Sunset: 4:53 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 5 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.