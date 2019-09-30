A warm front approaches today, followed by a cold front Thursday which will bring cooler temperatures for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 9 a.m, then rain likely after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Friday night: Patchy frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Saturday: Patchy frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 6:56 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)