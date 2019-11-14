A dry cold front will push through the area tonight, bringing a return to colder temperatures for the weekend.
Progressland OutlookToday: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. East wind around 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
Sunset: 4:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated